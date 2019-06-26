Focusing on match, not on colour of jersey: Bharat Arun

Amid row concerning colour of Indian team's new jersey, Bharat said that their focus is not on the colour.

"To be very honest we are not aware what colours we are going to be wearing, we haven't given any thought to that and all our focus is only on the match tomorrow. We are focusing on the game and not aware of the colour we are getting. We bleed blue and blue is going to be predominantly the colour that is it," said during a pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

are likely to wear an orange jersey rather than their traditional blue colour jersey during their clash against England in the ongoing on June 30.

However, it did not go well with the opposition parties, who have accused the government saying that the orange jersey for the team is government's attempt to saffronize everything.

Earlier, an ICC source told ANI that colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. Source also said that the design (orange) is taken from India's old T20 jersey which had orange in it.

will next face West on June 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)