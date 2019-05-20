Followed in disbelief as Austrian corruption scandal unfolded: EU

The on Monday said that it "followed in disbelief" when an alleged corruption scandal involving the former Vice- unfolded recently.

"Indeed, we followed in disbelief as a of a political party was seen negotiating access to media and institutions in exchange for funds from external benefactors who clearly do not have Europeans' best interests at heart. We do not feel that comment from our side would be necessary," Sputnik quoted the for the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, as saying.

On Friday, German and the Suddeutsche Zeitung released a video shot in 2017 which showed the former Austrian allegedly offering government contracts in exchange for to a woman claiming to be a Russian investor, along with being the niece of an oligarch.

The publications further reported that the woman offered to buy a 50 per cent stake in Austria's newspaper, ensuring to support Strache's The video has caused an uproar throughout the European country as elections were only a few months away when the conversation took place around two years ago.

Strache stepped down from his post after the corruption allegations against him surfaced, but dismissed all accusations against himself as a "political attack".

polls will be held in in the beginning of September, according to Austrian Alexander Van der Bellen, who severely condemned the recent developments.

"Austrians have the right to have a government they can trust, a government that is esteemed and respected in and the entire We need to rebuild this trust, and this rebuilding is only possible with fresh elections," he stated.

Meanwhile, other members of the have also denounced the alleged corruption scandal. "(The scandal) is doing lots of harm...This is harm that has been done to the entire political culture," German told German publication Bild on Monday. He added that the video reinforced several misconceptions regarding

