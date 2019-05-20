Lahore HC to hear disqualification petition against Imran Khan next week

The (LHC) on Monday set the disqualification petition against Prime Khan for hearing next week.

The petition had been filed by the in November 2018, Dawn reports.

LHC Justice heard a civil miscellaneous petition today requesting an early hearing of the disqualification petition against Khan.

The petition had asserted that the matter was an important one and should be set for early hearing. It said that Khan had instigated people to take part in civil disobedience during the 2014 sit-in over claims of systematic election-rigging by the Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) in the 2013

He had also persuaded people not to pay their taxes or send money from abroad, the petition stated.

The petition stated that the now-prime had taken steps against the country's integrity and had tried to ruin Pakistan's political system.

At the same time, the petition argued that Khan is ineligible to be a as under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution, and requested that action be taken against him under Section 124A (sedition) of the Penal Code.

In December 2017, the of had rejected PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi's petition for Khan's disqualification and had disqualified (PTI) leader for being "dishonest" in misdeclaration of assets case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)