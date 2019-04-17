Foodhall partners with Scootsy: an on-demand delivery platform

Foodhall, the premium lifestyle and by Future Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Scootsy, a premium hyper-local delivery platform. As part of this partnership, products will be available on the app for delivery and customers can enjoy a wide assortment of products from the luxury of their homes. This partnership will extend to all products available for delivery and will initially be launched in in April 2019, with and to follow later in the year.

"We are very excited to bring India's top gourmet store to our exclusive customers across Whether its avocados, organic quinoa or over 150 varieties of cheese, our customers can now get their favourite products delivered in 90 minutes", said Sumesh Rahavendra, CEO,

" is a company that is known for its premium and reliable delivery service. This partnership will enable Foodhall to further reach out to many more and ensure a greater customer convenience by delivering their favourite right at their doorstep with just a click", said Avni Biyani, at Foodhall.

Foodhall's partnership with Scootsy is a step towards increasing the feasibility and accessibility of for customers. The premium launched its 3rd store in within the Vama departmental store on Peddar Road. Spread across 8,300 sq ft, this sprawling store adds a unique gourmet experience to an otherwise busy arterial neighbourhood.

Foodhall currently has three stores in Mumbai: Palladium, Linking Road and Vama in addition to stores in and

