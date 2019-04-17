Foodhall partners with Scootsy: an on-demand delivery platform

Foodhall, the premium lifestyle and food superstore by Future Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Scootsy, a premium hyper-local delivery platform. As part of this partnership, Foodhall products will be available on the Scootsy app for delivery and customers can enjoy a wide assortment of products from the luxury of their homes. This partnership will extend to all Foodhall products available for delivery and will initially be launched in Mumbai in April 2019, with Delhi and Bengaluru to follow later in the year.
"We are very excited to bring India's top gourmet store to our exclusive customers across Mumbai. Whether its avocados, organic quinoa or over 150 varieties of cheese, our customers can now get their favourite Foodhall products delivered in 90 minutes", said Sumesh Rahavendra, CEO, Scootsy.
"Scootsy is a company that is known for its premium and reliable delivery service. This partnership will enable Foodhall to further reach out to many more food lovers and ensure a greater customer convenience by delivering their favourite gourmet food right at their doorstep with just a click", said Avni Biyani, Concept Head at Foodhall.
Foodhall's partnership with Scootsy is a step towards increasing the feasibility and accessibility of gourmet food for customers. The premium food store launched its 3rd store in Mumbai within the Vama departmental store on Peddar Road. Spread across 8,300 sq ft, this sprawling store adds a unique gourmet experience to an otherwise busy arterial neighbourhood.
Foodhall currently has three stores in Mumbai: Palladium, Linking Road and Vama in addition to stores in Delhi and Bengaluru.
