Mindtree Q4 net up 8.9 pc at Rs 198 crore, FY 19 revenue crosses $1 billion

IT services reported on Wednesday that its net profit totalled Rs 198.4 crore during January to March quarter of 2019, up 8.9 per cent from Rs 182.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue also increased by 25.6 per cent to Rs 1,839.4 crore as compared to Rs 1,464 crore in the same period.

Mindtree, which is facing a hostile takeover bid by Larsen & Toubro, said its board has also declared an interim of 30 per cent (Rs 3 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each).

"The Board of Directors has also recommended a final of 40 per cent (Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and a special of 200 per cent (Rs 20 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each) to celebrate the twin achievements of exceeding one billion dollars annual revenue milestone and which are subject to the approval of shareholders," it said.

Mindtree's net profit for fiscal 2018-19 grew 32.2 per cent to Rs 754.1 crore while the revenue was up 28.5 per cent to Rs 7,021.5 crore from the previous fiscal.

said: "The company is well-poised to continue delivering industry leading returns for all our stakeholders. The best is yet to come."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)