TEDx Panaji 2019 to unveil unique Goan ideas

TEDx 2019 will put the spotlight on unique Goan ideas, some of which are vanishing at a fast pace. There will also be a section on technologically cutting-edge advances in fields like and IOT, with a special focus on agriculture. Every aspect of the event will aim to amaze audiences with never-before-seen or heard-about ideas, and Goan will be a highlight.

TEDx 2019 is aimed at giving the people of experience of #Hacking to success. The theme #Hacked is focused on people who have inspired those around them by using smarter, more efficient ways to be successful while demonstrating intelligence, creativity, originality, resourcefulness and most importantly, perseverance to help them rise above the ordinary and achieve great heights in their field of work.

"The speakers include a mix of Goan, national and international names, who will present their mind-boggling ideas live on stage," said Dattaprasad Shetkar, the lead organizer of TEDx

TEDx Panaji 2019 will feature globally renowned personalities Wendell Rodricks, Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, Anuja Kamat, Greg Acuna, Frederika Menezes, Dr Roop Malik, Deepak Pathania, Mohammed Suhail Chinya Salimpasha, Dr Sampadananda Mishra, Jubin Varghese, Yuva de Shiroda, Omaggio, Jonathan Rodrigues, teenage wonder Affan Kutty and Ashutosh AT Pednekar, from

TEDx Panaji 2019 Conference will be on a much larger scale this year. The event will be held on Sunday, 28th April 2019 at the in Panaji,

The annual event, organized independently by a group of volunteers under license from TED, provides a platform for diverse ideas presented by fascinating speakers and performers. Each gets a maximum of eighteen minutes on stage.

The 2019 event promises to be much bigger, with an all-day program featuring fourteen live speakers, two music and dance performances by artists of international repute, TED Talk videos and much more.

Alongside the talks that will happen in the AC auditorium, participants will also be able to step into curated spaces outside the auditorium, such as the Start-ups Zone, where unique start-ups from Goa will be showcased.

The event is supported by Saraswat Bank, IFB, 3M Car Care, FiiRE - Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship, Vedanta, Tangentia, Jamsons, Namaste Chai, 91Springboard, 92.7 BIG FM, Kaydence; Kianna, Goa Chronicle, Herald Group, Viva Goa, Goa, Planet Goa and Team Inertia.

