Football is stupid sport for intelligent people: Massimiliano Allegri

Football is a stupid sport for intelligent people as the simplest things are truly also the most difficult to get right, said Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.
"I don't really like all these tactical systems people talk about, 3-5-2, 4-3-3 and all that. I've learned that football is a stupid sport for intelligent people, because the simplest things are truly also the most difficult to get right," Goal.com quoted Allegri as saying.
"For example, you can say a player made a simple sideways pass, but it's not simple, it's football. The lower you go down the levels, the more players think they need to hang on to the ball to prove how talented they are, but that's not football," he added while discussing football on Rai programme 'Che Tempo Che Fa'.
The 51-year old was being criticised for Juventus exit from the Champions League in the quarter-finals in the hands of Ajax. However, Allegri guided Juventus to an eighth successive Serie A title this season, his fifth consecutive Scudetto since replacing Antonio Conte.
