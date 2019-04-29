Fabio Cannavaro steps down as China coach

Italy winner on Sunday announced his decision to step down as of the Chinese National Team to focus on his role with Taobao Club.

Cannavaro took to to announce his decision. He wrote: "Out of respect for the country that has been hosting me for some years, I feel the duty to communicate that I have renounced my position as of the Chinese National Team. I wish to sincerely thank Football Club and the for having offered me the position of the of the two most important football teams in the country; however, this double assignment would take me away from my family for too long."

"More than one month ago I informed my Club about my intention to dedicate myself exclusively to my squad and my players. By maintaining only the position as Head Coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, I hope to contribute to the growth of young Chinese football players, working every day with passion and professionalism," he added.

Cannavaro also expressed gratitude to the and wished them luck for their qualification in the 2022 "I wish the all the best for the qualifications to the 2022 Thanks again to everybody," he wrote.

Cannavaro's decision came after just two matches in charge of the national team. The team lost both the matches to and in last month.

Cannavaro was sacked from in 2015; however, he made a return in 2017.

In the ongoing (CSL), Evergrande witnessed just one defeat out of seven matches and sits on the second position in the points table, only behind Beijing Guoan.

