Foreign policy made a difference in last five years: EAM S.Jaishankar

S on Thursday opined that India's foreign policy during the last five years played a role in Narendra Modi's consecutive victory in the elections.

Speaking at an event here, said that people now are concerned about the country's position in the world order which is a factor when it comes to making voting choices.

"Majority of people think India's standing in the world has gone up (in the last five years). Most importantly, this is something that matters to the people. The assumption that 'masters do not care about what the world thinks about us' is not true," Jaishankar, a former said.

He said that the people now feel that the country is making strides towards development and the world respects "The sense that the country is on the move and the world looks at us very differently is where foreign policy has made a difference in the last five years," he said.

The gave the response on being asked, "In your opinion, what was the role of foreign policy especially of economic foreign policy in the resounding victory of PM in the recent elections?"

Further stating that foreign policy is integrated into security, said: "The vote of confidence is also the ability to manage security and foreign policy is integrated to it."

The minister said that India's strengthening position in geopolitics has favoured Indian businesses.

He said: "A very large part of Indian economy has been externalised. It would mean fairer excess to markets, better-negotiating conditions. If we want to propel economic change, there is greater responsibility on foreign policy to focus on external aspects of it, to create partnerships and mechanisms which help Indian businesses secure markets and do their business outside the country."

He also said that BJP's strategy to raise security issue during the campaigning for elections yielded results. "The of the recent election is that people of trust you to do whatever possible to secure this country," he said.

National security and India's growing stature in the world was highlighted by the leaders of the BJP, including Modi, during campaign for the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)