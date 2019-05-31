MEA welcomes Jaishankar back, this time as Minister

The on Friday welcomed back to its folds, this time, as the

"Welcome back! We are proud to have @DrSJaishankar as the new of #CabinetAnnouncement2019" tweeted.

A surprise addition to Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, the 1977-batch IFS and awardee served as the for three years, from 2015 until his retirement in 2018, under the Modi-led NDA government.

The was previously headed by Sushma Swaraj, who opted out of contesting in the Lok Sabha elections citing her health. She spearheaded various rescue operations during her term, including those in and Swaraj was much-loved by people for being one of the most approachable ministers, known for hearing out and solving grievances on

Jaishankar is regarded as a close aide of Modi and was also hailed as his 'crisis manager' in matters of foreign affairs.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Services in January 2018, Jaishankar was hired by as the president of its global corporate affairs.

The awardee is also known as the Indian government's key for and the US. In 2008, he was a member of the team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal under the headed by then-

Jaishankar had earlier served as India's to and then to the US. He has previously been India's to the Czech Republic and to as well. He was also the to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in

It is believed that Modi first met Jaishankar when he travelled to as the of in 2012.

The former played a critical role in handling tough negotiations with Beijing, following the incursion in Doklam and Ladakh's Depsang.

A graduate of St Stephen's College, Jaishankar holds an MA degree in Political Science and an M Phil and Ph D in International Relations from (JNU).

Jaishankar is married to and has two sons and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)