Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line disrupted, operation resumes

Delhi Metro services on the Violet Line were briefly disrupted on Thursday.

The services were suspended from 9:30 am to 10:00 am between Nehru Place station and Badarpur station.

Without citing the reason, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) had informed commuters on Twitter.

After a while, authorities rectified the issue and normal services resumed, DMRC had said.

On June 3 also services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line was briefly affected due to a technical glitch between Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate stations.

The organisation had tweeted that trains were running at a restricted speed between the affected section.

Delhi Metro has been hit with technical snags in the last several days.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:51 IST

