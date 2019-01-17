Foreigners throng Madurai to witness Jallikattu

Scores of foreigners from across the world on Thursday thronged to witness famous bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'.

Minister RB told media that the has made all the requisite arrangements for the safety of foreigners and locals. "Everybody is welcome here. We have made all the arrangements pertaining to the safety and security of the foreigners as well as the locals. This event is going to be big," he said.

The in 2014 banned after a plea filed by the Board of India and Peta but the insisted was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests along the in Chennai.

More than a thousand bulls are participating in the event this time. During this festival, people decorate their bulls with marigolds that are later released from pens and men try to grab their horns to win a cash prize.

Geetika, a local who came to see Jallikattu, expressed happiness saying: "We are waiting here since midnight. People of want this festival to happen every year. We don't want this culture to end".

In the mega event, more than 40 tamers along with the spectators sustained injuries. In order to provide first aid, the (ITBP) has set up several medical camps.

"We have a proper medical team here. The ITBP medical officers will provide first aid to the injured. We will also take them to the nearby hospital if the need arises," said Dr Praveen, of ITBP.

