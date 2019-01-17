Bill Gates congratulates Indian govt for Ayushman Bharat scheme

has congratulated the for the successful completion of the first 100 days of the scheme Ayushman Bharat from its launch.

"Congratulations to the on the first 100 days of @AyushmanNHA. It's great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far. @PMOIndia", tweeted.

The response from Gates came after Union Minister JP Nadda informed that 685000 beneficiaries have availed free care in just first 100 days of the scheme and the number is rising rapidly.

"In just first 100 days of #AyushmanBharat, 685000 beneficiaries availed free care & the number is rising rapidly," Nadda tweeted.

Similarly, (WHO) Ghebreyesus on January 3 praised Modi and the for their visionary leadership which helped around seven lakh people avail benefits of the scheme.

"In its first 100 days, #India's ambitious #AyushmanBharat scheme has provided free care for almost 700,000 people. I applaud @narendramodi and @JPNadda for their visionary leadership for #HealthForAll (sic)," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

On January 1, termed the government's flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat a "game changer" in and said on an average 5,000 claims is being settled every day since its rollout on September 23, 2018.

The scheme, which was launched by from Ranchi in on September 23, aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to more than 10.74 crore poor families or 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.

The world's largest ambitious health care scheme PM-JAY will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures. PM-JAY has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)