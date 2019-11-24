Former BJD MP P Mohapatra's daughter Sikta Pati joins BJD

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Pyarimohan Mohapatra's daughter, Sikta Pati joined the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) party on Saturday in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

Pati was earlier appointed as the Secretary-General of the Odisha Jan Morcha, after the death of Mohapatra.

Mohapatra had passed away on August 23, 2017, at the age of 77 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, after suffering from a certain lungs disease.

Once called the 'Chanakya of Odisha politics', Mohapatra was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal following an alleged coup attempt against CM Naveen Patnaik in June 2012, while the chief minister was out of the country.

He then soon resigned as BJD party's Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha on August 4th 2012, and formed a new party "Odisha Jana Morcha" on April 10th 2013.

