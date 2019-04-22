Former BJP MP Suresh Chandel joins Congress

Former three-time BJP MP from Hamirpur constituency Suresh Chandel joined the Congress party here on Monday.
He was inducted into the party fold in the presence of the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil.
Before switching his loyalty to the Congress party, Chandel was the national vice president of BJP's Kisan Morcha, a farmer's wing of the party.
He represented the Hamirpur constituency in Parliament since 1998 in three subsequent terms.
