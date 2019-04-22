PIL seeks direction to Delhi govt to appoint one law officer for every jail

-
ALSO READ
Scribe murder case: Shahabuddin produced before court through video conferencing
Tihar Jail Dy Superintendent sacked, given compulsory retirement
Hashimpura massacre: 4 ex-PAC personnel sent to Tihar jail
Separatist leader Shabir Shah fit and fine: Govt
7,000 Tihar inmates given counselling by mental health experts
-
A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to the state government and DG Tihar Jail to ensure compliance of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 by appointing one law officer for every jail in Delhi.
This comes after a prisoner named Nabbir alleged that 'Om' symbol has been engraved on his back while he was in judicial custody and lodged in the Tihar Jail.
Delhi's Karkardooma Court today directed DSP to file the letter of authority on behalf of DG Prison and also directed the Tihar Jail officials to file a response (Investigation/Medical) on April 30, in connection with Tihar jail inmate Nabbir's case.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU