PIL seeks direction to Delhi govt to appoint one law officer for every jail

ANI  |  General News 

A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to the state government and DG Tihar Jail to ensure compliance of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 by appointing one law officer for every jail in Delhi.

This comes after a prisoner named Nabbir alleged that 'Om' symbol has been engraved on his back while he was in judicial custody and lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court today directed DSP to file the letter of authority on behalf of DG Prison and also directed the Tihar Jail officials to file a response (Investigation/Medical) on April 30, in connection with Tihar jail inmate Nabbir's case.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 15:06 IST

