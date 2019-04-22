AgustaWestland Case: Sushen Mohan Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 3

-
ALSO READ
AgustaWestland Case: Middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta sent to judicial custody
AgustaWestland case: CBI court rejects accused Sushen Mohan Gupta's bail plea
HC issues notice on jail plea against order allowing Michel to make phone calls
AgustaWestland case: Court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel for two days
Chopper deal: Sushen Gupta's ED custody extended
-
A Special CBI court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AgustaWestland deal alleged middlemen Sushen Mohan Gupta till May 3.
Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar extended the judicial custody of Gupta after he appeared before the court.
Gupta, who was arrested on March 26, is currently lodged in Tihar jail. On April 8, he was sent to judicial custody till April 20.
Earlier, Gupta had filed a bail plea before a Special CBI court on April 6. However, his petition was rejected by the court last week.
In his bail plea, Gupta had submitted that throughout the investigation he has fully cooperated with the investigation agencies and has complied with all directions given by them adding that he has neither been accused of evading the law nor has he interfered with the investigation in any manner.
He had also said that he in the past always cooperated with the investigation and undertakes to further cooperate in the future as well.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU