Police visit sensitive areas ahead of LS, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

In view of the impending Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, the state police are leaving nothing unturned to ensure free and fair polling.
Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvashresth Tripathi accompanied by Nandigama DSP, Subhash Chandra Bose, did a field survey in the range of Kanchikacherla mandal.
They also visited the polling centres and inspected security arrangements being made for the polling. They also gave instructions to local authorities to be vigilant to ward off any untoward incident during the polling.
Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake. It has 175-member state Assembly. The election to all Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be held on April 11, the first phase of seven-phase parliamentary elections.
The last phase of polling is scheduled for May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
