J-K govt keeps 2 days a week only for movement of security forces' convoys on highway

There will be a "complete ban" on civilian traffic on most part of the 300-km long Highway on Sundays and Wednesdays from 4 AM to 5 PM.

These restrictions would remain in force till May 31, 2019, a press release issued by the said.

The said the decision has been taken in view of the possibility of terror attack on security forces' convoys during their movement for the Lok Sabha elections.

The prohibition on movement of civilian traffic on these two days of each week would be from through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar-Tunnel, and till Udhampur, the statement said.

In the event of any requirement for local traffic movement for any emergency or for other purpose, the local administration and police would evolve necessary procedures for this as is done during curfew days, the government said.

On February 14, a CRPF convoy, on its way from and Srinagar, was attacked by a on the Highway in district, killing 40 personnel.

Subsequently, Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Kashmir, had announced that no civilian traffic movement would be allowed during the convoy days.

On March 30, there was a possible 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on another security force convoy at when an attempt was made to trigger an explosive-laden vehicle.

"Keeping in view the large movement of security forces on the highway during the and associated possibility of any 'fidayeen' (suicide) terror attack on security forces' convoys, the has notified specified days in a week for the movement of security forces from to Jammu," the state government statement said.

"During these days, to mitigate the inconvenience to the civilians by this move, the government has notified 2 dedicated days in a week i.e, Sunday & Wednesday exclusively for movement of security forces convoys," it said.

