AAP seeks Congress support for Delhi's full statehood

Party (AAP) has sought the support of the party in realising Delhi's dream of full-statehood.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said the manifesto seemed to have incorporated the issue of statehood but without doing any "homework or research."

"Your manifesto states that promises to amend the Government of Capital Territory of Act, 1991 to make it clear that the shall act on the aid and advice of the except in matters concerning the three reserved subjects," writes Rai in the letter.

"This is factually incorrect. These four lines do not convey anything. Firstly, aid and advice have nothing to do with the GNCTD Act. It is extremely disappointing that after having promised statehood for for decades, your party has now gone back on its promise," reads the letter.

"It is time for a fresh Constitutional amendment to provide with full statehood," he said, adding that "Can you imagine that in the current set-up, the elected has no powers to even transfer a peon?"

"From senior most to contractual staff, not a single employee reports to the elected government. According to the current scheme of things, the L-G can veto any proposal of the elected government. Can this be allowed to continue," asked Rai.

Rai also hit out at led government at the Centre, saying that "since 2014 onwards when Modi came to power, Delhi has witnessed its worst period, with the trampling of democracy and murder of federalism."

"Since 2015, when a new government was elected by the people of Delhi with a historic mandate, unleashed the worst kind of vendetta against it."

Rai also claimed that Delhi does not virtually get any Central financial assistance and earns on its own.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)