Congress announces 6 Lok Sabha candidates from Gujarat

Congress on Wednesday announced the names of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Gujarat.
Paresh Dhanani, Congress CLP leader will be contesting from Amreli parliamentary constituency, while from Banaskantha, Congress has fielded Parthibhai Bhatol. Rajendra Thakor will be contesting from Sabarkantha seat.
Other candidates announced in the list include Mannar Patel from Bhavnagar, Bimal Shah from Kheda and Ashok Adhevada from Surat.
With the announcement of this list, Congress has declared candidates from 355 parliamentary seats so far.
Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
