Valedictory ceremony of 31st Naval Higher Command Course held in Goa

Valedictory function of the 31st Naval Higher Command Course (NHCC) was held at the Naval War College, INS Mandovi on Thursday.

The event was graced by the presence of Mridula Sinha, as the chief guest, who presented awards to the officers who had excelled in the course.

Attended by rank officers of the and other armed forces, is the flagship course of the college.

Conducted over 37 weeks, the course covers a wide canvas of subjects with the primary focus on subjects that are of strategic and operational importance to the armed forces.

The 4th edition of the Compendium, a collection of research papers on China, was also released by the during the event.

The is a premier training institution of the and one of the three War Colleges of the Indian Armed Forces.

