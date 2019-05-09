Talks of KCR's federal front pick pace with five of seven phases of polling over

Chief Minister K recently met his and counterparts Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the formation of a government post the results of Lok Sabha elections.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to form a third front government excluding the two principal political parties - the and the BJP - also seem to be picking up pace with the conclusion of five of the seven phases of the

"We are working towards forming a of regional and secular parties and once the results are out, the will be a reality," said TRS

Terming Rao a "catalyst" in the whole process, Khan said, "KCR is acting as a catalyst and taking it upon himself to reach out to other parties. He is working for a cause and does not have a political mission."

To a question on Andhra CM also aiming at a non-Congress, non-BJP front, Khan said that no political party trusted Naidu who had a history of letting down his allies.

"Be it the BJP or the Congress, Naidu has always let down his allies. Recently, he betrayed the by not aligning with the party in the On the other hand, KCR always stands by what he says."

and BJP, however, term attempts at forming a third front, fraught with impracticalities considering the differences among various leaders.

"These parties talk about friendship in and at the same time are fighting against each other in Kerala, and other states. The public will never accept such leaders," said BJP G Kishan Reddy.

He also said that instead of concentrating on the issues of Telangana, Rao was nursing hopes of ruling the whole nation.

In a similar vein, senior Congress V Hanumanthrao said that no party can form the government without his party.

"Talks of a third front are attempts at making a fool of everybody. No government will be formed without the Congress party," he said.

Five of the seven phases of the have concluded in the country. The remaining two phases are scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

