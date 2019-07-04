Four held in Delhi in cricket betting racket

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with a cricket betting racket in Ramesh Nagar of the city and seized over Rs 1 lakh from them during a raid.

The four arrested had purportedly bet on a World Cup cricket match held between India and Bangladesh on June 2.

The police have seized a total of Rs 1,61,000 cash, one portable manual telephone exchange attached with 11 mobile phones, four other mobile phones, one laptop, one television and one set-up box from the possession of the accused.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 02:21 IST

