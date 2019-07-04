Telangana: Drugs Control officer killed in road accident

The Assistant Director, Drugs Control, Warangal was killed on the spot here on Wednesday when the vehicle in which she was travelling in rammed into a truck in a village in the district.

"B Pallavi, the Assistant Director, Drugs Control, Warangal was returning in her car from Khammam to Warangal when her driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into the rear of a truck. The accident occurred near Pindiprolu village of Tirumalayapalem Mandal in Khammam District," Iqbal told ANI over the phone on Wednesday.

"In the accident, Pallavi died on the spot while the driver received many injuries which led to severe bleeding. The driver was immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment," he added.

The official's body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy by the police.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have launched a probe in the accident.

