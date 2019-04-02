Do you support SC's judgment or have a different approach: Chilkuri Balaji temple's head priest questions Rahul Gandhi over Sabarimala

Welcoming Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from in Kerala, head CS at the popular Balaji temple here said he was curious to know the opinion of the on the judgement to allow women into the temple.

"We will welcome to south as he is contesting from Wayanad, On behalf of Hindu community, we have a few questions for him as he is showing lot of interest towards temple system. On the issue of Sabrimala Temple, gave judgment.. So, are you supporting the judgment or do you have any different approach," told ANI.

added, "On the issue of eve teasing of girls in Pollachi, made a comment which hurt Hindu sentiments. As you have aligned with the in Tamil Nadu, are you going to support him or are you going to make him apologise for his statements?"

The temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests since October last year over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.

Nearly four months after the apex court permitted women of all ages to enter the temple on September 28 last year, two women aged below 50 years entered the to offer prayers.

Violent protests broke out all across the state, while a purification process took place in the temple following the entry of these two women -- and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)