Baba Ramdev says mood of the nation tilted towards second term for PM Modi

Baba has said that mood of people of the nation is tilted towards giving a second term as the Prime Minister's leadership abilities dwarfed those of other Opposition leaders.

"This time also, we cannot see an alternative to Modi... 'Chowkidar' is not a thief, he is pure, the people of the country are saying this. Nobody in the world can say that Modi has robbed anything," told ANI.

Stating as "mere noise ahead of elections", the Opposition's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' attack on Modi, the said "A few people are badmouthing the .. maybe they did not have good relations with him, that is why they are doing so but nobody can question the work Modi has done for the country."

"Be it surgical strike, airstrike or 'satellite strike', due to all these the trust of people on Prime Minister Modi has increased. Opposition's alliance is dominating in few regions, but the mood of the nation is more towards Prime Minister Modi," he said.

also commented on Conference (NC) leader and former of and Kashmir recent remarks on bringing back the posts of "President" and "Prime Minister" for the state of and Kashmir

" and have their existence only in The existence of and is with Muslims in are happy. On the question of Artice 370 and 35A, there can be one country, one judiciary and one Constitution. A case of treason should be filed against those who took a stand against this."

Ramdev's comments come ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which will start on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)