World is paying heed to, acting on our suggestions: PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

on Tuesday hailed the Indian community residing in other countries and said that the world today is taking into consideration various suggestions given by on an international level.

"In past four-and-a-half years, with people's cooperation, has taken a major step towards achieving its position in the world. Earlier people used to say that cannot change. But, we have changed this thinking. We have shown change. The world today is paying heed to our suggestions and acting on them. This is the reason why we bagged the environment award and prize," said at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas here.

"Today, India is in the position to lead the world in several areas. (ISA) is one such platform. Through this medium, we want to take the world towards 'One World, One Sun, One Grid'. We are working with the approach of 'Local Solution, Global Application'," he added.

Hailing the efforts made by Indian communities in other countries, said Indians residing abroad have essayed the role of a in almost every area of the society. Countries like Portugal, Trinidad-Tobago and also have competent people whose roots are in India, he said.

said that the government is working towards making its embassies accessible to people abroad."Our Embassies and Consulates across the world are being connected with Passport Sewa Project. It will prepare a centralised system for for all. Now taking a step forward, work is on to issue chip-based e-passports," he said.

