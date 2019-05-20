France: Eiffel Tower evacuated as man climbs iconic landmark

JUST IN
ANI  |  Europe 

The iconic Eiffel Tower was closed and people were evacuated as a man was spotted scaling the structure from its exterior by onlookers on Monday.

"The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit," the tower's official Twitter account announced.

Police have reached the spot and are trying to negotiate with the man, who climbed undetected till the second floor of the tower, as per Sputnik.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 20:49 IST

