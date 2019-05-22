France to launch 5G on schedule despite Huawei woes

Underling that the US- row will have "a limited impact", regulator ARCEP on Tuesday said that is planning to launch its commercial network as scheduled in 2020, despite the issues faced by following recent action by the US against the Chinese firm.

The head of ARCEP, Sebastian Soriano, has suggested that telecom companies can always switch to any other suppliers if is facing trouble, reported

Soriano indicated that has not completely ruled out using Huawei equipment.

This development comes as the US is making efforts to completely cut off Huawei's products from the international market, alleging it of stealing data.

Days after signing an order barring US firms from buying Huawei's equipment, the on Monday announced temporary ease of restrictions to American companies using the Chinese tech giant's products.

This is not the first time that has defied US' suggestions.

Last month the European nation had opposed the (EU) trade negotiations with the as it was no more a signatory of the on climate change.

"We defend exemplary for the climate [policy]. France opposes launching trade negotiations with the US that is not a member of the Paris Agreement," French had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)