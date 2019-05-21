China: Death toll mounts to 6 in bar mishap in Guangxi

Six people lost their lives and 87 others were wounded after the roof of a bar collapsed in China's region on Tuesday.

All the missing have been accounted for, reported while quoting the

Out of the wounded, 16 people were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, while one person is believed to be in critical condition.

Investigations have been launched into the mishap, with police summoning 23 people in relation to the incident. Furthermore, detained seven people following the accident.

More than 250 people were sent to aid in search and rescue efforts by the authorities. The national, as well as regional health commissions, sent medical expert teams to oversee the treatment of the injured.

The bar was situated on the top floor of a three-story

