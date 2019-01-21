Fresh arrest warrant against Khaleda Zia

-
A Dhaka court has issued a fresh arrest warrant against jailed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a 2014 case where she is accused of making inflammatory comments and hurting religious sentiments.
Petitioner AB Siddique filed the plea on Sunday directing Khaleda's arrest for making remarks on religious issues involving the ruling Awami League, following which Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Jasimuddin passed the order, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Furthermore, the court fixed the date by February 18 for authorities to submit a report on the execution of the arrest warrant.
On October 21, 2014, AB Siddique, president of pro-Awami League organisation Bangladesh Jananetri Parishad, filed the case against the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, accusing her of making "false, derogatory and instigative" remarks on religious issues concerning the ruling party at a function in Dhaka.
"Khaleda in her remarks said that secularism is Awami League's mask and it is a party of atheists that hurt the religious sentiment of the people of the country," Siddique said in his plea.
Khaleda, who is the chairperson of the Bangladesh Opposition Party (BNP) is currently serving a 17-year jail term in connection to two corruption cases and is lodged in a Dhaka jail since February last year.
Owing to her conviction, she has been barred from contesting from general elections.
Khaleda has served as Bangladesh Prime Minister for two terms -- between 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006.
