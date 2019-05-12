JUST IN
Business Standard

Fujairah denies reports of blasts at port

ANI  |  Middle East 

The Fujairah media office denied reports that a series of powerful explosions rocked the Port of Fujairah in the UAE on Sunday, reported WAM.

"The operations at the Port are going as normal," the office said in a statement, adding that media outlets must be responsible and should rely on official sources for the information.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen, which is viewed as a pro-Hezbollah broadcaster, had claimed that the Port of Fujairah was rocked by blasts earlier in the day.


First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 19:34 IST

