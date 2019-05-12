Several explosions hit UAE port of Fujairah

-
Several powerful explosions on Sunday hit the port of Fujairah in UAE following a huge fire that engulfed at least seven oil tankers, state media reported.
The blasts were heard between 4 am and 7 am local time (00:00 - 03:00 GMT), the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported, adding that from seven to 10 oil tankers were in flames.
However, according to local sources, the causes of the incident remains unknown, Sputnik reported.
Eyewitnesses reportedly saw several French and the US military planes flying over the port.
Further details are awaited.
