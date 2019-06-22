Fully satisfied with operational preparedness of troops to combat security challenges: Army Chief

of Staff (COAS) Bipin Rawat, accompanied by Commander, Lieutenant visited troops in the Akhnoor Sector here and expressed that, "he is fully satisfied with the operational preparedness of troops to meet all security challenges", a press note from said on Saturday.

The press note issued by the (PRO) Defence, Jammu, stated, "The COAS was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, Officer Commanding, and commanders on the ground. The COAS reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations, counter-infiltration grid and preparation to deal with provocations by the enemy on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). The COAS was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold."

The note further said, "The COAS also interacted with the soldiers and commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the synergy between Jammu & Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, and the Army. He appreciated the motivation and high morale of the During the interaction, the COAS awarded, on the spot Commendation Cards to five soldiers for their gallant action in the face of the enemy."

"The COAS also conveyed his appreciation to the citizens residing along the LoC and international border for providing all the support to the deployed troops and maintaining vigil in their areas," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)