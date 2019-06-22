Heavy rains bring respite to drought-hit Chennai

Bringing huge respite for shriveled Chennai, rains lashed several parts of the city here on Saturday.

This comes on the same day as the government, resorting to prayers in the face of acute water scarcity, conducted special 'Yajna' at in Perur.

State water supply S P Velumani was also present during the special prayers.

A similar event was reported from earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods.

has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

