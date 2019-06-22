Encephalitis : As death toll mounts, Surjewala attacks BJP-JDU coalition in Bihar

on Saturday attacked the Party (BJP) and Dal (United) coalition government in for failing to curb child deaths due to in the state.

"Deaths inside (the hospital) due to Chamki (Encephalitis), skeletons strewn on the outside. Sidelining the cries of the small children, this double-engine (coalition) BJP government has itself fallen sick. The government has caught the fever of insensitivity, humanity lies ashamed," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

Surjewala's tweet has come after human skeletons were recovered from behind the building of and Hospital (SKMCH) earlier today.

The state's has ordered an investigation into the matter. As many as 108 people have died due to syndrome (AES) at SKMCH so far, which is grappling with the influx of AES cases for want of facilities and other necessary wherewithal.

The total toll due to the mounted to 128 on Saturday.

