Gambhir holds roadshow in Delhi

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam on Tuesday held a roadshow here ahead of filling his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from East

Amid loud cheers, waved to hundreds of people during the roadshow.

"I really want to contribute something to the country and whatever our has done in the last five years. I want to take that legacy forward. I will try to work as much as I can with an honest heart and clear intentions," told ANI.

On Monday, the BJP had announced that Gambhir would contest the ongoing polls from East constituency. Gambhir is pitted against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi of from the seat.

A Padma Shri awardee, Gambhir joined the BJP on March 22 in the presence of Union Ministers and

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha constituencies, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)