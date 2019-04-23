Gambhir holds roadshow in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
LS Polls: BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi
No sitting MLAs, ministers to get party tickets for LS polls: AAP
AAP govt making false promises to people ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Dikshit
AAP to announce Delhi Lok Sabha candidates next week
Pawar meets Rahul, AAP over opposition alliance
-
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday held a roadshow here ahead of filling his nomination papers as the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi.
Amid loud cheers, Gambhir waved to hundreds of people during the roadshow.
"I really want to contribute something to the country and whatever our Prime Minister has done in the last five years. I want to take that legacy forward. I will try to work as much as I can with an honest heart and clear intentions," Gambhir told ANI.
On Monday, the BJP had announced that Gambhir would contest the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Gambhir is pitted against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi of AAP from the seat.
A Padma Shri awardee, Gambhir joined the BJP on March 22 in the presence of Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arun Jaitley.
Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha constituencies, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU