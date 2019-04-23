BJP fields Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi

Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans will be contesting from North West Delhi constituency on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, the party announced on Tuesday. Hans has replaced MP Udit Raj.
On Monday, Udit Raj took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his disappointment over not receiving the party ticket and said, "Amit Shah ji, I have been trying to talk to you many times. I have sent an SMS to you. I also tried to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manoj Tiwari is saying that I will get a ticket. I tried to speak to Nirmala Sitharaman as well. I have requested Arun Jaitley."
Notably, in 2014, Raj had defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rakhi Birla by over one lakh votes in North West Delhi.
"I merged my party, my supporters are restless about my ticket. My name has not been announced from North West Delhi. My supporters have asked me to wait till 4 pm today," he further tweeted.
"At the end, I expect the BJP that they will not cheat dalits," he had said in another tweet.
Delhi, where 7 Parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU