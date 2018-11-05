Gambhir shuns Delhi skipper responsibility

batsman Gautam Gambhir, on Monday asked the and District Association (DDCA) authorities to not consider him for the captaincy role and in his stead should give the responsibility to some youngster.

The 37-year-old Southpaw further mentioned that he will assume a supporting role and will help the

while revealing his decision, tweeted, "Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games."

DDCA also expressed his happiness over taking a back seat and prepping the new for

In his reply, DDCA tweeted, "We would have loved to have @GautamGambhir leading the Delhi team. At the same time, I'm happy that Gautam has decided to take a back seat and will train the new "

was reinstated as at the start of the domestic season. He led Delhi to the Vijay Hazare finals and scored close to 500 runs in the national one-dayers. Without the presence of Shikhar Dhawan or Rishabh Pant, Gambhir's experience will certainly be of the essence.

Gambhir had a lean patch in form during the (IPL) and his return to Delhi Daredevils' fold ended in a nightmare. The senior opener stepped down from captaincy and also didn't take part after the first six games.

Delhi will open their campaign against on November 12 at Feroz

