Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarter for meeting with three-member CAC

Board of Control for Cricket in India;s (BCCI) president on Tuesday arrived at the cricketing body's headquarter here for a meeting of three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Apart from Ganguly, IPL's chairman Brijesh Patel also reached the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to meet with the CAC.

The newly-appointed CAC of the BCCI will be meeting for the first time later today.

The CAC will finalise their next meeting to shortlist the applicants for the post of two national selectors. The three-member CAC was appointed on January 31, comprising of former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.

"Yes, we are meeting tomorrow," Lal had told ANI. When asked about the chances of candidates interview he said, "As of now it is not clear. Will see what happens in the meeting and will go accordingly."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for replacements of outgoing chief selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The BCCI had invited the applications for selectors post on January 18. The eligibility criteria for senior men selectors is that candidates applying for the post should have played at least 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.