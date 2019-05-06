Fir ek baar Modi Sarkar: Jayant Sinha, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vinay Katiyar express confidence, Krishna Poonia says people with Congress

Jayant Sinha, the sitting and candidate from the parliamentary constituency, on Monday, said that BJP is seeking to cross the 400 seat mark this time in and will comfortably form government in the Centre again.

"We have tried to win over the people with our work and dedication. I urge the people to come out and vote so that we can serve you again for the next five years. We are aiming for 400 plus and it is more than likely to come true, 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," Sinha said while talking to reporters at a polling booth before casting his vote.

Vinay Katiyar, former and the founder of Bajrang Dal, while echoing the same sentiment, added that will be built soon.

"The 'mahamilawati' people are trying to create a ruckus, but this will not happen and PM Modi will become the again. The elections are happening in a free and fair manner. in Ayodhya will also be built soon," Katiyar told reporters in Ayodhya.

Polling is underway for the fifth phase of elections in fifty-one seats from seven states- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand Jammu and Kashmir.

Voters are also coming out in (Rural) in where party has fielded Olympian against Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Olympian and a in Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Poonia alleged that her opponents are trying to confuse the public by spreading misinformation that she had left a day before polls.

"I thank the people from my area for supporting me. This is a battle of the ideology, they (BJP leaders) unsuccessfully tried to use to spread misinformation about me leaving through fake ids yesterday. I am confident about my victory but the decision rests with the voters," Poonia told ANI.

Meanwhile, her rival, expressed the confidence that BJP will once again form government at the Center as the people have seen the work done under PM Modi's rule.

"The people have made up their minds for 2019 and it is Modi which they have chosen. The last five years were just a trailer the work will accelerate now. In 2014 they had hopes it has now been replaced with a strong belief," said while talking to reporters.

After today's polling, two more phases of will be held- on May 12 and 19 respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

