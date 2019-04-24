Gautam Gambhir's nomination from East Delhi accepted by returning officer

Returning on Wednesday accepted candidate Gautam Gambhir's nomination from East parliamentary constituency after the party clarified that his affidavit was not antedated.

Aam (AAP) and had raised objections on the affidavit filed by the

Speaking to reporters here, Gambhir's clarified that all of it was a plan to create a ruckus by AAP and it was the opposition's fear of BJP winning the elections which forced them to object to his client's affidavit.

"Aam using some miscreants had tried to create a ruckus by falsely stating that our affidavit was antedated. The rejected candidates too asked how the date of 19/04 was mentioned when the affidavit was filed on April 23. We clarified that we had filed two affidavits, one on April 18 and the other had the serial number 1904, it was not the date but the serial number, we also showed the notary registry and called up the notary too," said Anil.

Mahesh clarified that the objections to Gambhir's candidature had come from AAP and which were resolved after an explanation came from BJP, following which his nomination was approved.

"We started the scrutiny on April 24 at 11 am, when BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir's paper came up the AAP candidate with her and candidate and one more raised objections. They said that the date mentioned on the nomination paper was not similar to the day when the affidavit was filed (April 23), we organised a proper hearing and called both parties at 3 pm, both the parties appeared before us, clarifications were given and the issue was resolved," said Mahesh.

Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake will go to poll on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

A total of 173 nominations have been filed till date, and the last date of withdrawal is April 26.

