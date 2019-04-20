Sisodia clears air on AAP-Congress alliance talks

and Party (AAP) leader on Saturday said the alliance with the in the national capital was not possible as the grand old party refused a tie-up in

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said that was popular in and can sweep all the seven Lok Sabha seats, while the cannot win even a single seat.

Yet the insisted on an alliance, not just in Delhi, but in other states as well in order "to stop the Modi-Shah duo" from coming back to power, Sisodia said.

"We are popular in and can win all the seven seats. There is not a or MLA of the in Delhi. Yet it wants half of the Lok Sabha seats. If we share some of them with the Congress, it will not be able to pull through even a single seat," he said.

The Congress abandoned the alliance plans after rounds of negotiations, he claimed.

On Friday, the Congress went back on the proposal of alliance with the and the (JJP), which could have defeated the on 10 seats in Haryana, he said.

Sisodia said the Congress first proposed a 6:3:1 seat-sharing formula -- six for the Congress, three for the JJP and one for the AAP -- which was later revised to 7:3:1.

"We did everything possible for an alliance in and elsewhere. We were ready for a 4:3 seat-sharing formula in Delhi as well. However, the Congress retracted last night," he said.

"The Congress does not have the intention to forge an alliance in It was doing timepass so far," Sisodia said.

