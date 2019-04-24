PM Modi talks about Pakistan, martyrs but not real issues: Priyanka

in charge of eastern UP on Wednesday slammed for citing the services of the armed forces in his election speeches and maintained that every Indian was a patriot.

She also accused the PM of allegedly diverting the attention of the people from 'real issues'.

"He is talking about and martyrs. But real issues are not being discussed. He does not talk about what happened to his promises and what he will do in the future," Priyanka said at a rally here.

"Everyone respects the martyrs. Everyone is a patriot; everyone wants the country to develop. But we want to talk about development in elections," she said.

The further said that Modi criticises the to hide the failures of his government in the past five years.

"He is only criticising others. It is being said that nothing happened in the past 60-70 years. He only gives excuses," she said.

Priyanka also said that demonetisation was a complete failure and GST was implemented without proper planning which ruined businesses of several hundreds of traders.

"You were told to stand in the queue if you were a patriot. You were told that black money will return to Now it is proved that no black money came back to the country. Only you were harassed," she said.

The Congress alleged that BJP waived off loans worth Rs 550 thousand crore of some big industrialists.

She said: "They (BJP leaders) waived off loans of 550 thousand crore of some selected industrialists who already had lakhs of crores with them. But they did not waive off farm loans."

She also took a dig at the over his foreign trips, saying that he travels across the world but does not visit the villages of his parliamentary constituency

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)