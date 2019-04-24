Mamata wants to form helpless govt at Centre to escape probe into chit fund scams: Modi

on Wednesday accused of conspiracy to form a 'helpless government' at the Centre to avoid investigation into the chit fund scams in the state.

"When we form the government after May 23, those who have looted the poor will be sent to their rightful place. Didi was thinking they will form helpless government in so that she could escape the investigation in the chit fund scam," the said while addressing a rally here.

"We will not leave anybody walking free who are involved in Narada, Saradha and scams," he said.

Modi cleared his stand on the Register of Citizens (NRC) and it will be rolled out in to identify infiltrators.

"When we will be voted to power again, we will identify the infiltrators through NRC so that the people of Bengal are not deprived of their rights," he said.

"She (Mamata), who used to cry in Parliament urging for the deportation of infiltrators from Bengal in 2005, is now shielding them. She has forgotten that the Chowkidar is alert and won't let her succeed in her motives," the said.

Modi also attacked Mamata for not implementing the Centre's schemes in the state.

"Didi cheated you and stopped the Ayushman Bharat scheme which protects you from deceases. This is the result of diseased mentality," he said.

"Speedbraker didi is also 'sticker didi'. The BJP government sent aid from the Centre to your state but didi affixed her own sticker on it," Modi said while criticising Mamata for converting central initiatives to the state's scheme.

