41 terrorists eliminated post-Pulwama terror attack: Indian Army

The Indian Army has eliminated 41 terrorists after the February 14 Pulwama attack, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon, said on Wednesday.
"This year, a total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed out of which 25 were from Jaish-E-Mohammad. Out of those 25, 13 were Pakistanis and 13 were A+ category militants," Dhillon said, addressing a press conference along with Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.
Noting that the security forces have targeted the Jaish leadership, the corps commander said, "The situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Valley. Even after Pakistan's best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama."
Referring to the incident where militants killed a 13-year old boy in Hajin, Dhillon urged the Kashmiri people to question militants if what they did is "jihad" or "jihalat".
The GOC, 15 Corps also said that the operations against the militants will continue with full vigour.
"I want to assure that the operations along the LoC, in the hinterland, will continue with full vigour and we will not let terrorism rise up to a level which earlier they have enjoyed," Dhillon said, asking the local militants to surrender.
On the number of foreign and local militants active in the Valley, he said, "Whosoever picks up a gun will be eliminated."
During the press conference, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "Several youths who joined the militant ranks were brought back into the mainstream. A total of 46 Jaish and Lashkar commanders were eliminated last year and this year. 27 of these were from Jaish and 19 were from Lashkar-e-Toiba."
"2018 has been a very successful year so far as the handling of law and order situation is concerned, so far as the handling of militancy is concerned," he said.
He also said that recruitment level from locals among the terrorist rank and files is going down.
"We saw many positive trends during 2018 which is a very satisfying for us as the team and I as the DGP being concerned about the people and the state," the DGP said.
