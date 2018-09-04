Gen. Miller reaffirms support to Afghanistan forces

General Scott Miller, the newly appointed Commander of the NATO-led armed forces coalition in Afghanistan - Resolute Support, has pledged to give all support to Afghanistan's defence and security forces.
General Miller relayed his support for the country during a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday, the Office of the President, ARG Palace confirmed in a statement, reported Khaama Press.
During the meeting, Ghani congratulated General Miller for his appointment as the commander of the US and allied forces in Afghanistan and thanked him for accepting the responsibility.
The priorities of the Afghan armed forces, the US' strategies for South Asia were among some of the topics discussed by the two.
General Miller took over as the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support, which is comprised of over 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, from Army Gen. John Nicholson on September 2.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
