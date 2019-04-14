Sindhi women protest against forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pak

A group of Sindhi women on Saturday gathered outside the High Commission in to protest against forced conversion of Hindu girls by Muslim men in

In the protest, organised by International Sindhi Women Organisation (ISWO), slogans were raised against the perpetrators and the injustice done to Hindu girls.

The speakers said that the practice of forced conversion of religious minorities, especially Hindu girls is cruel, criminal and a gross violation of human rights.

"The state and its institutions have intentionally failed to protect religious minorities," said Rubina Sheikh, one of the protestors and the Chairperson of Sindhi Congress.

She added, "The state is systematically and strategically supporting this practice and spread of violent religious extremism. The perpetrators carry it out without any impunity due to their patronage".

Seeking help from the international community, the speakers also reiterated that the practice of forced religious conversion is to coerce and frighten the vulnerable Sindhi people to leave their motherland.

The protesters handed over a letter to the High Commission demanding to stop forced abductions, conversions and violence against Sindhi Hindus.

