Giriraj Singh's iftar jibe at allies LJP, JD(U) earns sharp retort

on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP allies -Janata Dal-United and - for hosting Iftar parties and said it would be better if they organised such gatherings during Navratri.

The tweeted four photos featuring Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP and his son wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties.

Singh's Hindi tweet roughly translates to, "How beautiful the pictures would have been if fruit only feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion and ahead in showoff?"

Singh's sharp attack comes days after Kumar's JD(U)'s opted out of the BJP-led central Cabinet citing lack of "proportionate representation" being offered to the NDA allies.

Soon after, in the expansion of Cabinet only JD(U) MLAs were inducted in the vacant berths.

In a sharp retort, JD(U)'s dubbed Singh as a "hard Hindutva leader'' and said he should not be taken seriously.

" shouldn't be taken much seriously as he tries to portray himself as a We don't know what he has in mind, but his tongue is only for hard Hindutva," Chaudhary told reporters here.

He also warned Singh and urged him to refrain from commenting against the Minister.

" should restrain himself from using these words against This is a government of 'gathbandhan' and all the coalition leaders helped him win by four lakh votes from his seat (Begusarai)," Chaudhary said.

Even the presence of prominent BJP leaders from Bihar could not dissuade Singh from taking a swipe at the allies.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, attended the iftar hosted by at his residence here on Monday.

The of Bihar, Lalji Tandon and also attended the gathering. was also seen at the event.

